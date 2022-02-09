Financial Advisory Service Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

