Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 1,276 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,203,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,983,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 500,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

