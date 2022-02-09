Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

