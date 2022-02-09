Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.15

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.15 and traded as high as C$35.00. Finning International shares last traded at C$34.75, with a volume of 457,438 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

