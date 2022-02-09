Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.87

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.87 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.16). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.19), with a volume of 135,411 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £117.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.29.
