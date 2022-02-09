Firo Trading Up 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Firo has a market capitalization of $59.65 million and $3.91 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.63 or 0.00010474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,885,200 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

