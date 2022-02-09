First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,018.75.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $807.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $828.92. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011. 21.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

