First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.75.
Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $807.30 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $828.92. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.14.
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.