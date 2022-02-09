First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.75.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $807.30 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $828.92. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 61.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.