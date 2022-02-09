First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,556. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

