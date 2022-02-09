First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 47.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $338.55. 3,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,658. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

