First Foundation Advisors Purchases 1,035 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.49. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,258. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.10.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

