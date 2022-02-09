First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of AG opened at $10.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

