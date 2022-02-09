First Manhattan Co. Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $177.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.57 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average is $196.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

