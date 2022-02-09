First Manhattan Co. Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.67% of Minerals Technologies worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after buying an additional 535,981 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. CL King cut their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

