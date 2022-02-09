First Manhattan Co. Has $21.36 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296,426 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,972,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,999,000 after purchasing an additional 399,598 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

