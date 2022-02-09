First Manhattan Co. Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $183.88 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.