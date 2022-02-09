First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

