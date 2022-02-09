First Manhattan Co. Sells 3,227 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7,083.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,456,000 after acquiring an additional 103,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 20.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,085,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,988,000 after buying an additional 183,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CVS Health stock opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

