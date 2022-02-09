First Manhattan Co. Sells 4,200 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.09% of Evergy worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Evergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

