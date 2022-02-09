First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 733.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. Research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

