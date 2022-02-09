First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.09

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 50829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)
