First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.09

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 50829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get First Pacific alerts:

About First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.