First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,437 Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $260,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $68.18 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

