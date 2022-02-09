First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,562 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alkermes by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,549 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alkermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 57,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alkermes by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,782,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,695,000 after acquiring an additional 485,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

ALKS opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

