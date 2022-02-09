FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

FirstCash stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstCash stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

