Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

