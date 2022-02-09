Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

