FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading Down 3.2%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 624,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

