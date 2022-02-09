Flushing Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

