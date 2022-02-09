Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Flux Power posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 770,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $2,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,502. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.