FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$8.10 EPS.

FMC stock opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

