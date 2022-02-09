Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,843,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 246,477 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Ford Motor worth $54,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

