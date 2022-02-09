FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.52. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

