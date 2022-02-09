Forrester Research (FORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.