Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,721. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

