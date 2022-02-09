Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.79) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.23).

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 248.75 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.46). The company has a market capitalization of £568.13 million and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.25.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.