FourThought Financial LLC Buys New Shares in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICFI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ICFI opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.72 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.69.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

