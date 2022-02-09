FourThought Financial LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 16.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10,589.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

