FourThought Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flywire by 784.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Flywire by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 186,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Flywire stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 490,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,630.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

