FourThought Financial LLC Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $22,185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $821,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $69,408,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,584,365 shares of company stock valued at $126,820,318.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

