Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives $37.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FOX by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in FOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FOX by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,769,000 after acquiring an additional 318,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. 1,719,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

