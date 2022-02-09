Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 7,545,761 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545,761 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $120,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $106,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 91.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $123,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.