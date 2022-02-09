Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,010,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $84,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $956,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

