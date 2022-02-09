Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,411 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $114,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.28 and its 200 day moving average is $224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

