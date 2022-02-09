Franklin Resources Inc. Has $88.89 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,863 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,118 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $88,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,487 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 71,726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock worth $3,983,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

