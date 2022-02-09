Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 60,546 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,546 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $109,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

