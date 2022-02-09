Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $28.26 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.69 or 0.07175663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,723.37 or 0.99769364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054790 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

