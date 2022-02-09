Freshworks (FRSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Freshworks to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $7,835,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

