Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up to $26.04

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $27.58. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 2,173 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

