Frontier Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.27 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $42.27 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00106534 BTC.

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

