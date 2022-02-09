Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $57,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

